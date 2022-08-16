The era of cancellation: more and more books are banned in the United States

Some books canceled in the United States (Bryan Anselm / The New York Times)

A library in a small town in Michiganin USAis at risk of closing after its inhabitants voted to defund it because did not tolerate the distribution of books with themes LGBT+ . The case serves to illustrate a trend that extends in that country from the recent abolition of abortion: the repeated bans of books in different North American libraries.

In what context does this intolerance of what the books say occur? In the context in which a writer of international prestige, the British Salman Rushhiewas stabbed this Friday after more than three decades since the Iranian regime issued against him a fatwa i.e. a death sentence for considering his novel blasphemous the satanic verses. Nothing less.

This month, Jamestown residents voted to defund the Patmos Library following a complaint about the novel Gender Queer: to memoir, that addresses the experience of a non-binary writer, maia kobabe . This results in “the emptying of the funds” that the library had “until the first quarter of next year,” he said. Larry Waltonone of those responsible for the institution, told the local Bridge Michigan newspaper.

The book “Gender Queer: a memoir”, by Maia Kabobe, censored in libraries in the United States.

The first complaint about Kobabe’s title sparked a wave of petitions to the library, demanding that this book and many others on the subject be removed. LGBT+ from your catalog. “The public’s concern was that it would confuse the children” Walton said. But the matter did not stop there: a group calling itself “Jamestown Conservatives” distributed flyers condemning the genre queer to show “extremely graphic sexual illustrations of two people of the same gender” and denouncing the “promotion of LGBT+ ideology”.

What happened in Michigan is not new. At the beginning of this year, Stephana Farrell, a mother of two, had already applied to deregister the graphic novel at a local school board in the state of Florida. “By winter break, we realized this was happening across the state and we needed to start a project to bring parents together to protect access to information and ideas at school “, said.

Martha Hicksonan Annandale high school librarian, New Jersey, learned last fall that some parents were going to ask their library to ban certain books. One of them was the book Kobabe. “ Prepares them to accept inappropriate advances from an adult ”, said the mother of a student of that institution.

Martha Hickson, one of the librarians accused of indoctrinating children with LGBT+ books in New Jersey (Bryan Anselm / The New York Times)

“There are some books with pornography and pedophilia that absolutely should be removed from the school libraries of kindergarten to 12th grade,” he says. Yael Levina spokesman for the conservative advocacy group No Left Turn in Education, which has asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the availability of gender-queeramong other books.

A) Yes, librarians, who were figures of service, are now exposed in a culture war that puts them in danger as well as their careers and personal reputations. Accusations on social networks, complaints to the police, local politicians and the Internet were the responses of these activists to the refusal of librarians to withdraw “disturbing” books from circulation.

“ They called us child seducers and pedophiles, and said that we had to be fired, that we had to be imprisoned, that we had to be locked up, that all the books had to be burned.” explained Tonya Ryalswho resigned from her job as deputy director of the Jonesboro Public Library in Craighead County, Arkansasafter the library council introduced a series of new policies, including requiring council approval for each new book for the children’s collection .

Tonya Ryals (Ian Thomas Jansen-Lonnquist / The New York Times)

This type of initiative, rooted in a puritanical culture that despite everything is taking ground away from inclusive policies, gained strength in the United States after the abolition of the ruling that guaranteed access to abortion and draw international attention. That’s what he talked about Deborah Mikuladirector of the Michigan Library Association, with the British newspaper The Guardian, when she expressed her conviction that library catalogs should represent “the entire community” and stressed that “that means having LGBT+ books.”

The challenges and Book bans reached levels not seen in decades according to officials from the American Library Association, the National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC), and other free speech advocates.

Thus, the American Library Association identified 729 complaints about “materials and services of libraries, schools and universities” during the past year, which led to the removal of some 1,600 titles from its shelves. The library association recorded 1,597 challenged books in 2021, the highest number since the organization began tracking bans twenty years ago.

Censorship efforts have ranged from local communities like Orange County and a school board in Tennessee who withdrew the graphic novel Maus of art spiegelmaneven state initiatives.

Maus, a graphic novel by Art Spiegelman, published in 1980.

That scenario posed by the American writer Ray Bradbury in his famous book Fahrenheit 451 in which Guy Montag, a firefighter and protagonist of this science fiction story, has the task of burning prohibited books for causing discord and suffering, is getting closer to reality every day.

This is the context in which the New York Public Library (NYPL) launched the national “Books for All” campaign, so that readers can access the texts contested -for issues of gender, religion, race and history- in states governed by the Republican party, such as Florida.

For example in Pennsylvania two initiatives against the ban were also launched. In Kutztown, eighth grader Joslyn Diffenbaugh formed a forbidden book club last fall that began with a reading of Rebelion on the farmof George Orwell. The Pennridge Improvement Project has initiated a campaign to buy books that have been withdrawn from schools included Heather has Two Mommies (something like Heather has two moms), of Leslea Newman Y This is My America (this is my america), of kim johnsonand place them in small free libraries throughout the district.

After the announcement of the ban on the voluntary interruption of pregnancy, he was the writer and king of terror Stephen King who tweeted: “Welcome to The Handmaid’s Tale”.

That novel (The Handmaid’s Tale in its original language), written more than 35 years ago by the Canadian Margaret Atwood, has the focus on racial segregation, as was the case in the 80s. It was brought to the screen in 2017 with an exceptional leading role in Elizabeth Mossimagining a dystopian nation, Gilead, where after the bloody decline in the birth rate as a result of environmental pollution, a macho conservative revolution arises that establishes a theocracy and enslaves women.

Shortly before the ruling against legal abortion in the United States came out, Atwood tweeted an article of his own entitled “I invented Gilead, now the Supreme Court is making it happen”, where he said that many times he interrupted the writing of that novel because he felt it was “too exaggerated” and “silly” and, with an oracular perspective, he reflected in that article: “Theocratic dictatorships are not found only in the distant past: there are a number of them on the planet today. What prevents the United States from becoming one of them? ”.

With information from Télam, AP and The New York Times.

