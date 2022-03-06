The era of DT Jorge Célico in Barcelona SC begins with a resounding victory; won 1-3 on October 9 at the Alberto Spencer Model Stadium | National Championship | sports

Coach Jorge Célico complied with the sentence: “A coach who makes his debut, a coach who wins”. This Saturday night, the Argentine, former Tri under-20 coach, made his debut as Barcelona’s new coach with a 3-1 victory over 9 de Octubre, on the third date of the LigaPro.

Célico made his hand felt and introduced himself as the new Canarian DT with a “goal from the dressing room”. At 2 minutes, Gabriel el Loco Cortez, who had an outstanding performance, put the canaries ahead by mocking the offside.

Due to the commitment of the third phase of the Copa Libertadores, Célico lined up a mixed team, to preserve some players for next Tuesday’s game in Brazil.

But the performance of the alternate team met the expectations of the public at the Modelo stadium. Forty-five minutes and Barcelona was already winning 3-0 against the Octobrians.

After Cortez, Carlos Garcés extended the account (35 min) and a criminal foul was effectively confirmed by Cortez at 45 min. In minutes of addition of the first part, Danny Luna was able to discount for the local team also through the penalty route.

Célico’s team travels to Brazil today as the undefeated leader of the local tournament. Next Tuesday (19:30) he will play América Mineiro in Belo Horizonte, for the first leg of the third phase of the Libertadores. (D)