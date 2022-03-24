The erotic biopic of Marilyn Monroe by Ana de Armas will be only for adults

Anne of Arms not for high caliber productions. After having a standout step by blade runner 2049 and make a hole in no time to die With a stellar appearance and a character that ate the screen every time he appeared, the actress has a next stop of scandal: Marilyn Monroe biopic. the protagonist of knock knock recently passed by Deep wateran erotic thriller with Ben Affleck (her ex-partner) that did not materialize, but now the artist has a new opportunity to sign a racy work that is indeed memorable.

From Netflix it has been confirmed that Blonde, that feature film that explains the life of the American model and singer, is only for adults. So it becomes the first original film on the platform responsible of ‘sex education‘ in having a NC-17 rating for high sexual content. So with this a work is signed that will only be intended for the oldest in the house. The project has been underway since 2010 running through offices and backstage, shuffling even Jessica Chastain or naomi watts like Monroe.

very bawdy

Andrew Dominicthe filmmaker responsible for the work, finally stayed with Ana de Armas to play this famous figure. Blondethus, it will have a high sexual content but not to count on some of the crazy things that circulate on social networks, like the explicit sequence of a bloody cunnilingus. It was already specified at the time that it would be an adult film, but the platform had not classified the film until nothing and less.

“ “It’s a coming-of-age movie about Marilyn Monroe, which is more or less what we all want, right? It’s a demanding movie,” the filmmaker said in an interview for ScreenDaily in the past.

Blondefor now, no exact release date.