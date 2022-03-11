the erotic thriller with Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck

This is the style of Ana de Armas.

Ana de Armas, with the C. Tangana sweatshirt that is all the rage among Madrid posh girls.

No one really knew what had happened to him. ‘Deep Water’, the film that Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck had shot in 2019. Until hearing from her, the protagonists of the film have had time to have a sentimental relationship, to break it and to shoot more than 10 films between the two.

Well, this erotic ‘thriller’ that promises to raise the temperature and the movie buff’s ‘hype’ of the year will be released on March 18 on Hulu for the United States and in Spain it will also arrive directly on the platform, without going through theaters. Specifically, it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video also on March 18.

It’s about the acclaimed British director Adrian Lyne’s first film in twenty years, since in 2002 he shot ‘Unfaithful’ with Diane Lane and Richard Gere. Lyne is the director of well-known films such as ‘Flashdance’, ‘Nine and a half weeks’, ‘An Indecent Proposal’ or ‘Fatal Attraction’.

The film adapts a homonymous novel by Patricia Highsmith in which Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas play “Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a well-off New Orleans couple whose marriage crumbles under the weight of resentment, jealousy and distrust. As their mutual taunts and mind games intensify, things quickly turn into a deadly game of cat and mouse as Melinda’s extramarital flirtations begin to fade,” according to the official synopsis previewed by Amazon Prime Video.

Nobody better than Lyne to direct an erotic thriller that, according to Amazon, “grabs the audience’s attention early on and refuses to let go as they discover how far one person can go.” Rounding out the cast are Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Finn Wittrock, and Kristen Connolly.

Amazon Prime Video has already advanced the movie trailer, and after seeing it we are convinced that it will be a mandatory appointment for our next weekend.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Like a few movie photos in which we see the chemistry between Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck:

claire folger

claire folger

claire folger

claire folger

claire folger

claire folger

claire folger

claire folger

claire folger

Anne of Arms will be one of the film stars of 2022. This year she will premiere ‘The Gray Man’the Netflix action and suspense movie in which he shares the poster with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, and is pending release blonde, the feature film in which she gives life to Marilyn Monroe. now roll ‘Ghosted’, with Chris Evans and Adrien Brody.

For its part, Ben Affleckafter the enormous success of ‘The Bar of Great Expectations’, he will put on the Batman suit again (accompanied by Michael Keaton), in ‘The Flash’, to be released in 2023. As a director, he is preparing a film about ‘Ghost Army’, an American squad that, in World War II, was formed to fool the German Army into believing that there were outposts and bases where there were only mannequins, props and inflatable tanks.

SUBSCRIBE TO AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Begona Alonso

Begoña Alonso coordinates the Living section on the ELLE website: series, movies, music, television, books, plans, travel, technology… With more than 20 years of experience in the profession, she studied Journalism at the Complutense University of Madrid.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io