the eruption covers the island in ash, silence since the day of the tsunami

With the internet and communications blackout, Tonga is cut off from the world. And between lack of drinking water and fears of poisons from ashes, the scenario that lies ahead in the small Pacific archipelago is that of a new humanitarian emergency.

The islands of Tonga practically disappeared after the new eruption of the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Hàapa and the tsnunami. With the airport shrouded in ash, without the internet, with an electrical blackout, telephone lines interrupted and submarine cables broken, the small Pacific archipelago is cut off from the world: no communication has departed from the islands, no communication has reached them. And the lack of drinking water, as well as the poisons of the ashes, raise fears for a possible humanitarian crisis.

State of emergency after the volcano explosion

New Zealand’s acting High Commissioner in Tonga, Peter Lund, said the local government has declared a state of emergency. The extent of the damage and of the victims is not yet clear (at the moment we are talking about 3 deaths, not confirmed). The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (Ptwc), based in Hawaii, said it had located large rogue waves in the region: “They may have been generated by another explosion of the volcano in Tonga”, since “no earthquakes of size are known. significant “that may have done so.

The situation in Tonga

One of the few rumors coming from Tonga is that of 1News Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver. The chronicler states that “a submarine cable was destroyed in two places by the eruption” and one of these two segments “is in the vicinity of the volcano”. The New Zealand Air Force is now conducting a mission to more precisely verify the extent of the damage. In the Facebook post, he said at least hundreds of residents are busy getting rid of the “thick film of ash”, particularly the one on the main runway at Nuku’alofa airport, in hopes that the first rescue flight will arrive as soon as possible. but there is “a long way to go,” Dreaver has.

Tsunami in Tonga after the eruption of an underwater volcano

80 thousand people in disadvantaged conditions

Meanwhile, appeals to help the inhabitants of Tonga are multiplying on social media. According to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (Ifrc), up to 80,000 people could be in disadvantaged conditions. The same reporter from 1News Pacific spoke of “damage to buildings”. At the moment, according to reports from Dreaver, the ship that has to deal with the repairs is in Papua New Guinea. The estimated times for re-establishing communications are therefore “over two weeks”. The Australian minister for the Pacific, Zed Seselja, said that the first surveys carried out seem, however, to exclude a catastrophic toll in terms of human lives. “We know that there is also significant damage to tourist resorts,” the minister said. “The tsunami had a significant impact on the northern coast of Nuku’alofa, the capital of Tonga, the situation is calm and stable, however, the archipelago needs water supplies because the ash cloud caused the contamination” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.