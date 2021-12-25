The eruption of the volcano in the Canaries is officially over after three months – Corriere.it

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma has officially stopped erupting: now the authorities will have to face reconstruction, after the devastation caused by the lava, which now covers 1,219 hectares – the equivalent of 1,500 football fields.

The eruption of the volcano Cumbre Vieja, to The Palm, in the archipelago of Canary Islands, officially ended today, December 25, 2021, three months after its inception. The eruption had started on 19 September. The island’s authorities declared the eruption over after, for 10 days, the absence of lava flow, seismic activity and significant emissions of sulfur dioxide was found.

What we feel is neither joy nor satisfaction – how can we define it? an emotional relief. And hope, said the director of the Commission for the Volcanic Emergency, Julio Perez, because now we can fully concentrate on the reconstruction work.

The private properties devastated by the eruption of the volcano are over three thousand. Seven thousand people were forced to evacuate; none were killed in the eruption.

The lava now covers a total of 1,219 hectares – the equivalent of 1,500 football fields. There are many blocked roads.

Agriculture and tourism are the main sectors of the Canary Islands, a popular holiday destination for many Europeans thanks to the mild climate: both activities were greatly affected by the eruption.

Jacqueline Rehm and Juergen Doelz, a couple of German citizens, told Reuters that after being forced to flee from the volcano’s fury, they still can’t believe the emergency is over. We couldn’t save anything we had, we had to escape for 7 weeks on our little boat. After Christmas we will move to Tenerife. We don’t trust this beast

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the end of the eruption the best Christmas present. We will continue to work together, all institutions, to revive the beautiful island of La Palma and repair the damage, he tweeted.

The government has promised an allocation of over 400 million euros for reconstruction.