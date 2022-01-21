The eruption of the volcano of Tonga Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai as seen from Space

On January 15, 2022 at 5:10 am (Italian time) the big rash of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano which is found inarchipelago of Tonga. The news has bounced around the world due to the exceptional nature of the event which, although not the largest eruptive event ever, has created considerable damage. Due to the creation of tsunami, due to the sudden movement of a large amount of material, people were killed even thousands of kilometers away. For example the death of two women in Peru who were on the beach when the wave came. In Chile, on the other hand, the height of the wave reached 1.74 meters.

The situation in the vicinity of the explosion is still being defined due to the great difficulties in reaching the various islands of the archipelago and the reduced ability to communicate (by technological means) with other nations. What is clear is that the closest islands have been covered with a layer of volcanic ash which made them almost unrecognizable from Space. Just from Space, thanks to satellites for the acquisition of images of the Earth and from the International Space Station images arrived “suggestive” of the eruption of volcano of Tonga Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai.

The eruption of the Tonga Hunga volcano Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai from Space

Estimating how powerful these kinds of events were is complicated and the estimates will be refined over the weeks. To give an idea of ​​how impactful the eruption was James Garvin (NASA scientist) stated during an interview that “we have estimated that it is about 10 megatons of TNT equivalent”. This is a much larger value than that of the two nuclear bombs dropped on Japan during World War II. Instead it is about a fifth of the Tsar bomb detonated by the Soviet Union for post-war tests.

The shock wave generated by the explosion of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai

The effects oferuption of the volcano of Tonga they were however noticeable all over the world (by the instruments). L’pressure wave has managed to circle the Earth twice. The variations were also detectable by the barometers in Italy (at this distance it was still too faint to be noticed by people). In the video below, recorded by the cameras of the Gemini observatory on Maunakea, it is possible to see the effect recorded in the Hawaiian Islands which are about 5000 km away. In particular, clear clouds can be seen moving and what appears as a soft ripple of the moving air.

Fortunately theIsland was uninhabited. This was also due to the instability of the conformation caused by the presence of the volcano which had erupted several times since 2009, but never with this violence. The umbrella cloud was 500 km in diameter and obscured the sun for several miles nearby.

Ash from Saturdays underwater volcanic eruption in the remote Pacific nation of Tonga made its way thousands of feet into the atmosphere & was visible from @Space_Station. During a pass over New Zealand on Sunday, Kayla Barron opened the window & saw the effects of the eruption. pic.twitter.com/6DWgSKVGr6 – NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) January 19, 2022

The ashes rose was also visible to the astronauts which are on board the International Space Station who captured some shots. According to previous studies, even in past eras the volcano could have generated large explosive eruptions of which traces remain. Daniel Slayback (NASA scientist who visited the area in 2019) said on the matter “I just didn’t expect to see one this soon. It was a beautiful little island with a thriving ecosystem of herbs, tropical birds and other wildlife.”. Obviously, now the priority will be to bring relief to the populations living in the area and to estimate the damage. Over the next few months, however, the resulting data and studies could shed new light on the precise dynamics of the event so as to allow better prevention and reduction of risks for people in the future.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?



GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!



