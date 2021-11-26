The eruptions of the volcano are destroying the island of La Palma, already covered by the cemetery of Las Manchas

The lava fountains of Cumbre Vieja, on the Canary Island of La Palma, have been in operation for the past two months. The new front has already covered the Las Manchas cemetery.

The eruptions of Cumbre Vieja, on the Canary Island of La Palma, do not stop. The new lava flows fed by the effusive vent that opened yesterday morning in the southern part of the cinder cone are overwhelming and destroying dozens of buildings. The volcanic cone has recorded at least four overflows in the last hours: a new tongue of lava has formed that runs through a new area and which worries experts because they are urbanized areas. The new front, according to El País, has already covered the Las Manchas cemetery.

The La Palma cemetery no longer exists

Volcanologists from the Istituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN) have highlighted how the volcano has registered a resumption of activity after several days of “loss of energy”. The new lava tongue follows a parallel trail to the one located further south: it advances in a southwest direction, towards a fairly populated area where, until this Thursday, the main cemetery of the area was located: Nuestra Señora de Los Ángeles, in Las Manchas neighborhood, houses the remains of 3,160 deceased and is the only crematorium on the island. Located on the southern slope of Mount Cogote, it had so far been spared by rivers of lava, which had lapped it since last September 19th.

Worry about the rain, no flights

Moreover, the weather conditions are also worrying: in the next few hours rains are expected that could weigh down the ash and cause many roofs to collapse. In any case, experts rule out problems for people’s health triggered by the leaks of gases produced by the eruption and rainwater. At the same time it must be said that the cloud generated by the eruption of the volcano, together with the presence of westerly winds that have affected the island since Saturday, has blocked flights to and from the local airport; the stop will also last during the weekend.