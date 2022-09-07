The “Esencia Latina” special arrives at AMC in September – PressPerú

Lima.- Every Saturday in September starting at 6:00 pm in September, the AMC screen will feature great actors with Latin roots in action, comedy and adventure stories in the special “Esencia latina”.

Everybody Knows (2018):

A Spanish woman living in Buenos Aires returns to her hometown in Madrid with her two children to attend her sister’s wedding. However, the journey is disrupted by events that bring unexpected secrets to light. Starring Penelope Cruz.

Everley (2014):

A desperate woman trapped in her apartment must defend herself against dozens of assassins sent by her ruthless ex, a nefarious drug lord. Starring Salma Hayek.

The Big Bang (2010):

Ned Cruz, a private detective from Los Angeles, receives an assignment from a Russian boxer: find his ex-girlfriend Lexie, a missing stripper. The matter gets complicated when everyone he asks about her ends up dead. Starring Antonio Banderas.

Resident Evil: The Cursed Guest (2002):

A special military unit battles a powerful runaway supercomputer and hundreds of scientists who mutated into flesh-eating creatures in a lab accident. Starring Michelle Rodriguez.

Love forever (2011):

An irreverent young woman who uses her humor to keep things from getting serious has a visit with her doctor that will change her life. Starring Gael García Bernal.

Sin City 2: A Woman to Kill or Be Killed (2014):

Some of Sin City’s toughest citizens cross paths with some of its most despised denizens. Starring Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Josh Brolin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Liberator (2013):

Simón Bolívar fought more than 100 battles against the Spanish Empire in South America. He traveled more than 70,000 miles on horseback. His military campaigns twice covered the territory of Alexander the Great. His army never conquered, it liberated. Starring Edgar Ramirez.

Two crazy women on the run (2015):

An uptight and uptight cop tries to protect the outspoken widow of a drug lord, as they race through Texas pursued by corrupt cops and murderous gunmen. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara.

The AMC channel can be seen in Peru on Claro TV (channel 131, 593 HD), DirecTV (channel 210, 1210 HD) and Movistar TV (channel 105).

