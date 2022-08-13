The espadrilles of Sofía Vergara, Zoe Saldaña and Letizia from Spain

These items were independently selected by our editors, because we think you’ll enjoy them and like the prices. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Prices and availability were current at the time of publication of this article.

Do you want to know what famous women like Jessica Alba, Sofía Vergara, Zoe Saldaña and Letizia from Spain have in common? Well, it’s very simple, since all of them have been captured by the cameras looking spectacular in various events with their espadrilles, the fashionable summer footwear that they love and that you cannot miss. Follow us and discover our favorite options for all kinds of tastes.

[Vístete en pantalones y sacos de cuero como las famosas]

1. Espadrilles from Unique Bargains: This is a summer design that integrates purple, Pantone’s 2022 color that all the celebrities on the red carpet, and that now you can take during your vacations or to walk in the city. Price $27.79

Walmart

2. Pretty Little Thing Women’s Espadrilles: We love the fact that if you want to refresh your legs, all you need is this model that integrates a very subtle and feminine orange tone that will look amazing with the shorts of a woman to survive the hot days. Price $16 (Original $58)

pretty little thing

3. Boohoo Heeled Espadrilles: Give a very modern touch to your outfits with these heeled espadrilles, which have a PVC front strap that you can combine perfectly with the translucent bags that celebrities love to use. Price $22 (Original $55)

Boohoo

4. Public Desire Womens Espadrilles: The perfect model for all women who love the color pink! Experiment a little with these sandals and go off the beaten path this season by simply adding pink to your wardrobe like the most stylish celebrities. Price $25.50 (Original $46.19)

asos

[Zapatos y bolsos favoritos de las celebs a precios bajos]

5. Kirinka Espadrilles: We love this flat design that integrates a small platform that invites you to rebel like the famous with the wild snake print on all your clothes, especially with the perfect footwear for warm weather. Price $27.59

Walmart

6. Pretty Little Thing Women’s Espadrilles: There is no doubt that no one can resist a bargain, and if you are one of those women who loves a good deal, then add these women’s sandals at discounted prices and on trend. Price $23.50 (Original $58)

pretty little thing

7. Boohoo Womens Espadrilles: Reinvent yourself with the bohemian style that never goes out of style by including this pair of inspired shoes in your outfits boho that invite you to give life to your image and wear the floral designs of the famous this spring. Price $24 (Original $60)

Boohoo

8. Simmi London Heeled Espadrilles: The ideal footwear for this vero if you are looking to give your total looks in black a cooler touch, as they help the breeze feel on your feet and you can wear them with your feet. jeans loose and comfortable fashion. Price $38.50 (Original $51)

asos

[Porta las botas militares como las estrellas de Hollywood]

9. Nasty Gal Espadrilles: Leave home looking like a Hollywood star with comfortable and elegant maxi dresses like those of the famous and these sandals that give a casual and summer vibe to any daily outfit. Price $30 (Original $60)

Nasty Gal

10. Pretty Little Thing Women’s Espadrilles: Give a modern touch to your footwear without losing the freshness you need this season with this pair of high sandals that integrate translucent straps that invite you to wear translucent PVC shoes like the famous ones. Price $31 (Original $48)

pretty little thing

11. Boohoo Heeled Espadrilles: Add a few extra inches to your height with these sandals that are apart from those platform shoes to look very tall like the famous ones and that give you a relaxed touch perfect for casual events. Price $27.20 (Original $68)

Boohoo

12. Simmi London Womens Espadrilles: The best sandals for women who love glitter. This duo integrates metallic straps and a braided design on the front with small dazzling details that combine perfectly with your jewelry with sparkling crystals to sparkle daily. Price $42 (Original $56)

asos

[13 modernas y versátiles mochilas para hombre que debes tener]

13. INC International Concepts Espadrilles: This model invites you to wear accessories with chains to shine like a Hollywood star and do it in a fresh way with its mesh fabric that is perfect if you are looking to wear transparent fashion like the famous ones. Price $47.70 (Original $79.50)

Macy’s

14. Pretty Little Thing Women’s Espadrilles: We can not miss this platform design that is a casual and special shoe to wear on a daily basis with your jeans and flared pants identical to those worn by celebrities. Price $44 (Original $68)

pretty little thing

15. Boohoo Heeled Espadrilles: This pair of sandals is a must-have piece if you’re short, as they feature a heel that’s comfortable to wear all day and looks amazing with mini skirts to look like a Hollywood star. Price $27.20 (Original $68)

Boohoo

16. Topshop Womens Espadrilles: Go green like the celebs this day and all year long with these skinny strap sandals that will be an unexpected splash of color when showing off your footwear with the cut-out pants already worn by celebs. Price $50.50 (Original $67)

asos

DO NOT MISS: Step strong, comfortable and fashionable with these 16 moccasins

ON VIDEO: Do you want to know more about the must-have products for this season? Play the following video and discover with Andrea Meza our favorites that you can acquire with just a click on the + icon that appears on each of them.