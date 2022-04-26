The essential app that all mobiles should install

2022 is being a very busy year in terms of cybersecurity and attacks. Internet crimes are growing in number and are also becoming more pervasive. Today we tell you why you should have installed the app Keepass2Android on your device. It’s about a password manager that allows you to considerably improve the security of your accounts in apps and websites of all kinds.

What is a password manager

An password manager It is an encrypted space in which you store your data. access to websites and applications. It can be a Google Chrome extension, an Android app, or a desktop app. This allows you securely store all your passwordsemails and personal data related to passwords.

Password managers are often used to have a lifesaver in case you forget a password. You can enter, remember it and enter the website. For some years they have also been a important firewall for cybercriminals.

Why you should use a password manager

The two reasons that we have mentioned are important, but for some time now it has been almost mandatory for the second. The best password managers have password services changing passwords and automatic generation of them.

These services are vital to be able to protect access to your bank accounts, Amazon or web pages with shopping services. It is very difficult to remember a strong password, such as ‘SJDD245GBNE3FW’. But it is very easy to include it in a password manager so you can remember it whenever you need it.

Doing this will mean a substantial improvement in security of your logins. You will go from having a mediocre and easy to bypass system to a major barrier for less experienced hackers.

Download and install Keepass2Android

One of the best password managers out there is Keepass2Android. It is a service that they recommend computer security experts and that it is free. The Android app is important to be able to have all your passwords at hand, but what is really important is its extension for google chrome and other browsers.

If you install the appsconfigure a backup of your passwords and also use the extension you can enjoy a much more advanced security. With this system you can stop using the google password manager, which is quite easy to hack for a user with knowledge of cybersecurity.

Now you know: to improve the security of your data and access you should install Keepass2Android on your mobile and PCconfigure logins and change passwords by long phrases or meaningless combinations of letters, symbols, and numbers. Do you use this method to improve your Internet security?