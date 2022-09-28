The essential role of Lionel Messi within the trio with Neymar and Mbappé
Paris Saint-Germain is benefiting from the good start to the season on the pitch of its Argentine striker but also from his unsuspected diplomatic skills outside.
Four goals and seven assists in nine games for PSG. No doubt, Lionel Messi is off to a much better footing after a difficult first season of acclimatization under his new colours.
La Pulga shares his talents with his two friends, Neymar and Mbappé, on the attacking front but also plays the intermediary between the two strong personalities when the need arises.
According to information from The Teamin addition to not protesting when Kylian Mbappé was named number 1 shooter for penalties, the Argentinian was able to calm the ardor of the Frenchman and Neymar at the time of the friction between the two men at the start of the season around this same hierarchy among penalty takers.
The 35-year-old seventh Ballon d’Or therefore appears to be a perfect binder for the MNM and his performance on the pitch as well as his role as mediator between his two other friends will certainly be a plus for PSG this season.
