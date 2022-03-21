The Essex Serpent, starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston, premieres on Apple TV+ on May 13

Advertising

Apple TV+ has presented the first images of “The Essex Serpent” and has announced that the six-episode Apple original miniseries, based on the bestseller of the same name by Sarah Perry (published in Spain by Ediciones Siruela), will premiere worldwide with its first two episodes on Friday, May 13.

Starring an all-star cast led by Emmy and SAG Award winner Claire Danes, Emmy nominee Tom Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clemence Poesy and Hayley Squires, “The Serpent of Essex” follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) when he moves to Essex to investigate news of sightings of a mythological creature. Cora forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar (Tom Hiddleston) but, when a tragedy occurs, the locals accuse her of luring the creature.

is directed by BAFTA nominee Clio Barnard and written by fellow BAFTA nominee Anna Symon. Barnard and Symon are also executive producers alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Patrick Walters. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films.

The Essex Serpent joins the growing lineup of series that are building buzz and coming soon to Apple TV+, including WeCrashedthe new miniseries starring Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, which premieres this Friday, March 18; Pachinkothe Korean-Japanese-English drama series based on the acclaimed novel of the same name that premieres on Apple TV+ on March 25; Slow Horsesthe new espionage series adapting Mick Herron’s CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning novels, premiering April 1; The Luminousa new metaphysical thriller starring and produced by Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss and based on Lauren Beukes’ bestseller, opening April 29; now and thena new and complex bilingual thriller in Spanish and English that will make its world debut on May 20, and more.

