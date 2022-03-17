The Essex Serpent, the new period series with Tom Hiddleston already has a premiere date

Entertainment

While Tom Hiddleston prepares for the second season of Lokiwhere he will again put himself in the shoes of the God of Deception, the British already has a new confirmed project that will excite his followers.

Is about The Essex Serpenta period series in which he will star alongside Claire Danes. The story is based on the novel of the same name written by Sarah Perry and published in 2016.

