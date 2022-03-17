The Essex Serpent, the new period series with Tom Hiddleston already has a premiere date

While Tom Hiddleston prepares for the second season of Lokiwhere he will again put himself in the shoes of the God of Deception, the British already has a new confirmed project that will excite his followers.

Is about The Essex Serpenta period series in which he will star alongside Claire Danes. The story is based on the novel of the same name written by Sarah Perry and published in 2016.

Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes lead the new period production

The Essex Serpent is set in 1893, in the Victorian era, and follows the story of Cora Seaborne, a woman who manages to escape an abusive marriage and finds herself enjoying her newfound freedom. In an attempt to rebuild her life, Cora decides to leave London for the small town of Aldwinter in Essex, intrigued by a local superstition that it might be inhabited by a mythological sea serpent. Once there, she meets Will, played by Hiddleston, a trusted community leader trying to contain rumors about the beast.

Originally, the role of Danes was going to be played by Keira Knightley, the queen of period productions, but had to leave the project for personal reasons. For her part, Danes returns to the small screen after having given life to Carrie Mathison in the drama Homelandthroughout 8 seasons between 2011 and 2020.

Danes replaced Keira Knightley in the adaptation

In addition to Danes and Hiddleston in the lead roles, the series will also feature performances by Frank Dillane (The Girlfriend Experience), Clemence Poesy (Harry Potter) Hayley Squires (Adult Material) and Greta Bellamacina (This Sceptre Isle).

The script of the series was in charge of Anna Symonnominated for a BAFTA for her work on Mrs Wilsonwhile the management fell into the hands of Clio Barnard.

The Essex Serpent will debut next May 13 on Apple TV Plusdate on which the first two episodes can be seen, followed by the remaining 4.

