the eternal controversy of the Hollywood industry – Spoiler Time

cultural appropriation. It is said of the “act of taking or using things from a culture that is not yours, especially without showing that you understand or respect this culture” [vía]. It could sound like a controversy of the globalized world and although it is a fact that it has been enhanced in recent years, the truth is that it comes from a long time ago. Almost with the birth of society itself! But let’s not get historical and focus on the area that concerns us. If fashion, music, makeup and even board games have fallen into the trend, there is no reason to think that movies and series would be exempt from it. In fact, it has been going on almost since the origins of the industry. It is usually identified with the stories of English speakers in presumably exotic places such as Africa, Asia, Latin America and even some places Europe. This, it is worth emphasizing, with characters that are not integrated into the zonal norms and customs, but are placed above them. A kind of colonialism symbolic where the white is superior to the docile native, labeled by so many cultural analysts as a good savage. Hollywood has done so for years, first leveraging the strength of its industry and the power of its stars, which left movies like Mogambo Y Hatary! in which Clark gable Y John Wayne they did all kinds of mischief Africa; over time with the argument of opening borders to expand the market, as The big Wall in what Matt Damon save all China of a threat.

Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

This last example leads to another problem, the whitewashing, primarily Caucasian actors playing characters of other ethnicitiesyes In some cases the characterization has been limited to the outfits, such as that of Barbara Eden in I dream of Jeannie; but in many others it has fallen into absurd choices like that of alec guinness in Lawrence of Arabiain offensive make-up like that of mickey rooney in Breakfast with diamonds or in a bit of both as when John Wayne embodied Genghis khan in the Conqueror. Worse still is that time passes and the practice continues, which could be seen in Exodus: Gods and Kings where Christian bale Y Joel Edgerton give life to Moses Y Ramses II. Let’s not forget the controversial Hello in which Emma Stone she plays a young woman with quarter Hawaiian and quarter Chinese ancestry. Not the most recent Ghost in the Shell with Scarlett johansson embodying the Major Motoso Kusanagi. No one explained casting better than Los Angeles Times: “The only ethnicity Hollywood cares about is the one at the box office.”. The exotic character is not limited to the foreign, but transcends the local. There is the controversy black face, which consisted of painting actors to play colored characters and endowing them with exaggerated features such as gigantic lips. All this, complemented in addition to alleged elements of black identity such as movements, accents and jargon. So racist that it almost completely disappeared in the 30, which did not prevent the technique from being recovered for other narrative purposes on some occasions. Such was the case with Othello who wanted to take advantage of the talent of Laurence Oliver for the interpretation of the Moor and that even earned the actor an Oscar; case similar to that of Tropical Thunder where Robert Downey Jr. mocks white actors’ efforts to gain recognition by portraying other ethnicities. Ironically, he himself was nominated for Academy Award for his work.

Credit: Paramount Pictures

It’s just as serious the misunderstanding of foreign cultures that invariably leads to unfortunate portraits. The best exponent in the Afro-American field is southern songwith which waltdisney tried to emulate the success of Gone with the Wind with a tribute to African Americans in post-civil war times and ended up delivering a story of longing for slavery. So infamous that the studio has gone to great lengths to erase it from its history: it doesn’t exist on home release, it’s not on Disney Plus and there is no indication of its arrival in the near future. Even theme parks replaced their attraction Splash Mountain for one inspired by Princess and the Frog! Let’s not forget the western that for years shaped the native American in a derogatory and wild way.. A vision that only changed when the genre entered its revisionist stage, being the Victory Trilogy of the John Ford the highest point of practice. More modern movies like Dance with wolves Y Woman Walks Ahead They even reversed the formula and showed the Native American as a respectful culture of their environment while questioning the brutality of the white man. None of this prevented the occasional mockery that comes accompanied by a good dose of controversy, as happened with Johnny Depp in The Lone Ranger. Due to their local nature, these appropriations are also recurrent in the industries of those countries marked by colonialism and miscegenation. South Africa, Australia and all those who integrate Latin America.

Credit: Walt Disney Studios