The Eternals, the Monopoly dedicated to cinecomic anticipates the settings of the Marvel film

Only a few weeks to go before the cinema debut of The Eternals, and after discovering the duration of the film, which will be almost longer than Avengers: Endgame, fans are also looking for clues about the plot through gadgets and merchandising. The latest example is a version of the famous Monopoly dedicated to the new Marvel movie.

We knew, for example, that the Eternals have been on Earth for more than seven thousand years, but the new cinecomic-inspired board game allows you to discover something about settings. If players can choose their character among all ten protagonists, the scoreboard, which we can also see at the bottom of the news, presents the locations that we will presumably see in the film.

In a journey through time, after the first boxes dedicated to Mesopotamia, we see this Babylon, Pataliputra and the Aztec city of Tenochtitlan. According to fans, the Monopoly board could follow the chronological order of the events of The Eternals, and point out the places where the heroes have impacted the world over the years.

The Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao, awarded with the Oscar for Nomadland. Among the protagonists are Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden. If you haven’t already, you can check out the new preview of The Eternals.

