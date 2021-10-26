The Eternals, Thor and Spider-Man in the new TV commercial of the Marvel movie

The release in cinemas de The Eternals is getting closer and Marvel is heavily stepping up its ad campaign for the highly anticipated film. Two beloved MCU characters have appeared in a new TV commercial that aired in the USA.

You can watch the video that shows us a new preview of the film above, simply titled “fun” the commercial is less about the story and the characters, but rather a series of scenes in which the Eternals talk about other important characters, mimicking their slogans, or even referring to DC Comics superheroes like Superman. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Tom Holland’s Spier-Man also appear for a few seconds, enough to thrill the audience already, if you haven’t already, check out the trailer for The Eternals.

Create commercials that openly highlight how the Eternals are aware of the superheroes and events of the MCU saga so far it could help attract more people to the cinema perhaps still undecided on whether or not to give the film a chance. These ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years will be introduced in the film and will have to fight the Deviants, creatures long believed to be lost in history. The Eternals are forced to come together to defend humanity once again.

The film directed by Chloé Zhao will hit theaters on November 3rd, in the meantime you can check out our review of The Eternals without spoilers.