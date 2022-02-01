The Eternals, will Gilgamesh return in the future of the MCU? The latest rumors

The location of the Eternal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe it is not yet very clear: the future of the franchise will reveal how Sersi and his associates will interact with the other superheroes present in their universe, but for some of them things could inevitably get harder … True, Gilgamesh?

The Don Lee character in fact, he lost his life in the course of Chloe Zhao’s film, but for him Marvel could have something unexpected in store: while Lia McHugh is already talking about a sequel to The Eternals, in fact, some rumors anticipate the possible return of Gilgamesh in the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Given the character’s death, it could at this point follow two paths: Gilgamesh could return in the form of a variant, thus taking advantage of the newborn multiverse, but also taking part in films or series set before the events narrated in The Eternals. However, these are simple rumors, exactly like those that speak of the return of Ikaris, also in theory no longer with us after the finale of the film with Gemma Chan and Angelina Jolie.

What do you think? You would like to review Gilgamesh or do you think that his return is not so necessary? Let us know in the comments! The box office, meanwhile, continues not to smile at Gli Eterni.