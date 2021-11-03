The ETF betting on the drop in Bitcoin: no from the SEC

Direxion filed with the SEC the application for approval for an ETF that “bets” on the drop in the price of Bitcoin.

This particular ETF in fact “shorts” the price of Bitcoin futures.

The ETF of those who want Bitcoin’s decline, the SEC rejects

As Bloomberg reveals, the SEC however asked Direxion to withdraw this request, and the company agreed.

The Direxion Bitcoin Strategy Bear ETF would not have invested directly in Bitcoin, but on short Bitcoin futures contracts, negotiations at the CME.

In the application filed with the SEC, Direxion explained its strategy based on the so-called rolling Bitcoin futures:

“The Fund will generally maintain its short exposure to bitcoin futures during periods when bitcoin’s value is flat or declining, as well as during periods when bitcoin’s value is rising. In order to maintain a short exposure to Bitcoin futures, the Fund may need to purchase futures contracts to close its short positions, close to expiration and replace its short exposure with new futures contracts with a later expiration date ” .

However, the SEC did not like this financial instrument and asked Direxion to withdraw the application. This means that the SEC has opened up to Bitcoin futures ETFs but not at all costs.

Direxion as Valkyrie

Direxion’s is the second ETF that the SEC “rejects”. Since the ProShares ETF was approved on October 19, the SEC has had to consider other questions as well, some of them more creative.

Valkyrie for example, despite having obtained the approval of a Bitcoin futures ETF on Nasdaq, had submitted a second application for ETFs based on “leveraged” Bitcoin futures. This too was not welcomed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The “rejection” also of the Direxion ETF, confirms that the US agency is not inclined to indulge Bitcoin-based creative finance tools. Just as it is not inclined to approve Bitcoin-only ETFs. On the contrary, it appears that Ethereum futures-based ETFs may soon be approved.

Meanwhile, approved Bitcoin futures ETFs appear to have garnered investor success, but that doesn’t move the SEC too much, which it evidently continues to believe. Bitcoin and derivatives too risky instruments to approve requests other than products already listed on the stock exchange