The Ethan Crumbley case: are parents also indicted for murder?

Shooting in American schools is so frequent that you may have overlooked that a couple of weeks ago at Oxford High School in Detroit, at age 15, Ethan Crumbley became one of the youngest mass shooters in American history. With his 9mm he killed four schoolmates and injured seven others.

In many respects this is a case like, unfortunately, many others: a young man raised in a house where weapons have always been part of the furniture who begins to manifest intrusive thoughts, sends clear signs of psychological distress that are not readily intercepted. , takes a gun and opens fire.

But Ethan Crumbley’s case has just become very different from all the others, because prosecutor Karen McDonald has decided to charge him with manslaughter (involuntary manslaughter in the US criminal law) including his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.

Honestly, there are too many murky details about the role of parents in this depressing story. Limiting ourselves to the most incriminating ones, it is clear from the social networks of the two that the father would have bought the weapon used in the massacre in his name with the clear intention of giving it to his son, too young to legally possess it. It emerges from the prosecutor’s papers that the mother, informed by the school that Ethan was caught buying ammunition online in class, wrote the following message to her son: “LOL, I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught “.

Called on the morning of the shooting, after the teachers found a note written by Ethan with drawings of bullets and the words “thoughts don’t stop, help me please”, Jennifer and James decided not to bring their son in obvious distress. at home, but to leave it at school. Yet they were in some form aware of the risk to which they were exposing their comrades by leaving him with them: a few minutes after the news of the shooting in progress spread, Jennifer wrote him by message “Ethan, don’t do it”, perhaps the last thought that would cross the mind of a mother whose son could be among the victims of a massacre.

The reason this case is very interesting is because it takes the debate about school shootings, and mass shootings in general, into new waters. Or rather, in old waters but with new wind in the stern.

Historically, school shootings have occurred at the hands of killers who are almost always too young to own their own firearms, who are generally from a relative who, however, is almost never legally involved, because the Second Amendment protects him and because in America as in Italy criminal responsibility is personal; the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) is also based on this principle, which shields manufacturers and sellers of arms and ammunition from criminal cases resulting from the improper sale of their products. Not even after the Sandy Hook massacre, in which twenty children under seven died, was it possible to look beyond the single individual who pulled the trigger.

The case of Ethan Crumbley, which is impossible to acquit but difficult not to consider, at least in part, a victim of an at least unfortunate context, raises the same question: can the bull’s eye be widened in criminal responsibility? Can someone else be considered, in this case the parents who armed a minor in psychological distress, an accomplice in the massacre committed by an individual in solitude?

It is an important question, which could change the way in which the perpetrators of the numerous, very numerous massacres that riddle the United States every year are prosecuted. On the other hand, if a taxi driver in Texas can be charged with accompanying a woman to have an abortion, why shouldn’t a parent who buys a 9mm for his 15-year-old son who ends up killing four companions be?