The Ethereum balance held by the miners reaches 532,750 ETH

The amount of Ethereum (ETH / USD) held by miners has peaked since July 2016, just after the network’s launch. Miners are unwilling to sell because they expect the price to continue to rise. The total balance is 532,750 ETH, or $ 1.85 billion. By comparison, the amount of Ethereum currently in circulation is 117.8 million ETH according to Santiment’s data.

Santiment has tweeted October 5:

#Ethereum goes up to $ 3,480, the coin's highest price in 16 days. In particular, miners' balances continued to skyrocket. $ 532.75k ETH is the largest balance held by miners since July 13, 2016. The value of these coins is $ 1.85 billion, easily a #AllTimeHigh.

Typically, miners tend to sell the asset to cover hardware and electricity costs among other expenses. Their reluctance to sell indicates that they are waiting for further price growth.

The hash rate has fully recovered since the China exodus episode in June

When miners fled China en masse in June of this year, Ethereum’s hash rate dropped to 477 terahash per second. However, it has fully recovered, even reaching new highs. It has now increased by 150% since the beginning of 2021. The hash rate is a criterion for network integrity and security.

Although China-based mining pools like BeePool and SparkPool are no longer factors, the hash rate continues to improve. On Tuesday, it hit an all-time high of 745 TH / s, BitInfoCharts data shows.

The deflationary properties of ETH raise the price

In September, Coin Telegraph reported that Ethereum miners had begun accumulating the token after the London hard fork the previous month. According to research by Kraken, miners are expecting greater price growth due to potential deflationary properties after the launch of the Ethereum 1559 enhancement proposal, incorporating some of the transaction fees.

Since the August update, just over 473,000 ETH has been burned. This equates to approximately $ 1.7 billion, according to the Ultrasound.money report.

Large amount staked on ETH 2.0 Beacon Chain

Nearly 7% of Ethereum has been invested in the Beacon Chain contract, pushing demand further. About 7.9 million are now blocked according to Eth2 explorer. This corresponds to $ 28.74 billion at the current ETH price.