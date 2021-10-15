The Ethereum cryptocurrency gained over 10% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was up 10.11% to $ 3,781.47. Over the past week, ETH has seen an increase of more than 6.00%, moving from $ 3,547.52 to its current price. Currently the all-time high of the coin is $ 4,356.99.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility of Ethereum over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

Over the past week, the cryptocurrency’s trading volume has dropped 3.00%, as has its current offer which has lost 1.26%; this figure brings the current offer to 117.92 million coins. According to our data, ETH’s current ranking by market cap is # 2 at $ 445.54 billion.

