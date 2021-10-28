News

The Ethereum cryptocurrency gained over 5% in 24 hours

Posted on
In the last 24 hours the price of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) had a 5.12% increase to $ 4,207.83; the positive trend recorded in the last week is confirmed, during which the cryptocurrency has seen an increase of 2.00%, then moving from $ 4,127.58 to its current price. Currently the all-time high of the coin is $ 4,361.18.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility of Ethereum over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

Over the past week, the cryptocurrency’s trading volume has dropped 17.00%, as has its current offer which has lost 0.22%; this figure brings the current offer to 118.11 million coins. According to our data, ETH’s current ranking by market cap is # 2 at $ 497.26 billion.

Where can you buy Ethereum?

According to our data sources, here are some exchanges that currently support ETH:

Binance
Binance US
Coinbase Exchange
eToro US
eToro Non US
Crypto.com Exchange
Voyager.com
Gemini
WeBull
RobinHood

