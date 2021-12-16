The Ethereum cryptocurrency gained over 7% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) recorded an increase of 7.60% to $ 4,062.51, in contrast to what was observed in the last week, during which the cryptocurrency had a decline of 3%, then going from $ 4,197.05 at its current price. Currently the all-time high of the coin is $ 4,878.26.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility of Ethereum over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

Over the past week, Ethereum’s trading volume has increased by 45%, as has the coin’s circulating supply, which has risen by 0.08%; this figure brings the current offer to 118.76 million coins. According to our data, ETH’s current ranking by market cap is # 2 at $ 483.61 billion.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider joining Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro offers you up-to-date news and analysis to enhance your investment and trading strategy. Click here to visit the website.

Offered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga can earn a commission.