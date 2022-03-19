The Ethereum cryptocurrency is updated and completely changes all its rules

This week, ethereum announced the launch of a testnet called “Kiln”. It is a technological update that precedes a major change in the smart contract network: today, Ethereum operates under the “proof of work”, that is, it needs physical miners to validate transactions and due to this change, it will use the “proof of stake”, in which investors deposit and lock their funds to generate profits and form the blocks of Ethereum.

What is “proof of work” and how is it different from “proof of stake”? Today, people can buy mining equipment made up of video cards and connect them to software to “mine” Ethereum and participate in the network.

This type of mechanism is called “proof of work” as it requires hardware to spend time and effort solving a mathematical problem to prevent anyone from tampering with the Ethereum system.

In short, proof of work is a technology used to validate transactions and extract new tokens from a blockchain, such as Ethereum.

However, in the medium term, Ethereum will move forward with proof of stake and the cryptocurrency will no longer be able to be mined.

As will be? Users must leave in “stacking”, that is, deposited and blocked, a total of 32 ether cryptocurrencies and thus they will be able to become a “node” and participate in the network, validate transactions and generate profits.

In other words, instead of needing physical hardware to participate in the Ethereum-blockchain it will be necessary to deposit 32 ethers in the network.

Today, each ether is trading at $2,800 and the final investment to be a validator would be $89,600.

Klin: What is it and what is its purpose

The Klin update completely changes the logic that drives how currency is produced and how the smart contract network runs.

Now, developers can set up a “node” of Ethereum without the need to use hardware such as video cards, but only leaving a total of 32 ethers deposited in “stacking”.

The fusion already was successfully completed, and technology experts are expected to test Klin and expand its use.

“If you are mining on the Ethereum mainnet, you should be aware that after the merger, the network will operate entirely under proof of stake. At that point, mining will no longer be possible on the network,” they note in the official document. and they explain that this merger “is the most complicated update of Ethereum to date”.

How does Etherum work today and how will it work in the future?

Ethereum is a blockchain that has two layers: on the one hand, layer one, in which the entire main architecture of the blockchain is stored. blockchain and that operates all transactions thanks to proof of work; and, on the other hand, layer two, which is a network that was built on top of layer one and works as an extension.

At this moment Ethereum is scaling all its systems to layer two and there are two currents that compete with each other: Optimism, a technology that can run decentralized applications and promises lower network fees, that is, its main characteristic is that it is cheap; and Arbitrum, which seeks to increase the number of transactions that can be carried out on the blockchain and make it even more private.

Regardless of the winning trend, these changes improve the Ethereum blockchain and make it less expensive and faster, which positively impacts the price of Ether and could boost its price and also its market capitalization.

The point is that updates to the network are expected to arrive only in 2023, therefore, the bullish look of the specialists is 24 months.