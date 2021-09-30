The Ethereum (ETH) mining pool introduces private transactions

Ethermine, a top-tier mining pool for coins such as Ethereum (ETH / USD), Ethereum Classic (ETC / USD), Ravencoin (RVN / USD), ZCash (ZEC / USD) and Beam (BEAM), has launched a feature that makes transactions private.

The project, which bills itself as the most trusted mining pool for the aforementioned coins, leaked this news via a tweet today. The feature is reportedly titled Ethermine Private RPC Endpoint.

According to Ethermine, the feature seeks to help users keep their operations on decentralized exchanges (DEX) from the public mempool. Explaining how to enable this feature, Ethermine noted that users should start Metamask, select the current network (for example, the Ethereum mainnet), click on Custom RPC and add Ethermine RPC.

For Ethermine, completing these steps will allow users to bypass the public memory pool and send private transactions to its mining nodes. This feature will allow sophisticated traders to improve the privacy and security of their strategies and assets.

Responding to some concerns users may have, Ethermine said transactions will remain private until they mine an Ethereum block.

In case of blocks, two Ethereum blocks that are extracted and sent to the ledger at about the same time, the transactions in the Ethermine block will go to the public mempool.

Transactions of the Ethermine RPC endpoint have no priority over the others

Ethermine has also assured users that it does not leak or act on the information as the endpoint forwards it to the Ethereum blocks. The company added that it adheres to Flashbots’ fair market principles.

Responding to the fact that transactions completed via the Ethermine RPC endpoint take priority over other transactions, Ethermine stated:

No, we treat transactions sent through this endpoint similar to transactions received through the public mempool.

The mining pool added that they have opened a Discord channel for users of this service to ask relevant questions.

This news comes as Ethermine continues to hold the crown of the largest mining pool for produced blocks. According to data from Etherscan, the mining pool accounts for 22.04% of all ETH mined, followed by SparkPool and F2Pool, which generate 16.44% and 10.94% of Ethereum blocks respectively.

With SparkPool and F2Pool having to close operations in China following the recent crackdown, Ethermine will continue to reign supreme for a while.