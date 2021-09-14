The Ethereum Foundation supports Spruce’s proposal for decentralized identity verification

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) and Ethereum Name Service (ENS) are supporting an Ethereum-based secure login system proposed by decentralized identity software company Spruce.

Spruce’s system was selected after EF and ENS submitted a request for proposals in July encouraging software developers and companies to submit access solutions using Oauth, an open standard for delegating access.

An announcement on September 13 states that the company aims to give users control of their online identities, offering an alternative to handing their personal data to Google, Apple and Facebook.

Spruce notes that the Ethereum ecosystem “already has tens of millions of monthly active wallet users signing with their cryptographic keys for financial transactions, community governance and more,” adding:

“The security of these wallets has been proven by billions of dollars of digital assets at stake: not theoretical security, but real tests in production. These secure wallets can also be used to access Web2 services.

Spruce will work closely with ENS and the Ethereum Foundation to ensure that its solution is compatible with existing standards used throughout the Ethereum ecosystem, noting that “the end result will be easily implemented while remaining vendor neutral.”

“By standardizing this workflow, millions of Ethereum users will be able to use a digital identity they control themselves to access the web seamlessly,” the team said.

Spruce added that it has already begun providing a best practice survey, user research, draft specifications, and reference implementations.

Related: Decentralized Identity is the Best Tool to Fight Data Theft and Protect Privacy

In July, Cointelegraph reported that crypto payments and identity management platform Numio had developed an app that allows users to verify their identity to web services without sending any sensitive information. Numio’s system uses zero-knowledge testing to cryptographically verify data.