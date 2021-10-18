The Ethereum merger could take place in June 2022

Source: Adobe / FellowNeko

A major upgrade for the network Ethereum (ETH) has just received another update on the calendar as an important step towards a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, the Merge (there merger), which should take place in May or June next year.

The code could be finished by February, concluded the community manager of the Ethereum Foundation Tim Beiko and other developers. Merge refers to the event on the Ethereum 2.0 path when the current Ethereum mainnet will “merge” with the PoS (proof-of-stake) beacon chain system.

“We think ~ 4 months is a generous amount of time for the code to be ready to see the merge on the mainnet. We think there is a possibility [che il codice in fase di realizzazione] may [essere finito] by February (of course there are still a lot of unknowns!), so we decided to set the bomb based on that, Beiko reported.

The merger of Ethereum

What he is referring to here is the difficulty bomb, aka the Ice Age, which will make Ethereum impossible to mine and which was supposed to explode in December (the so-called Arrow Glacier Update). It was last delayed in August during the famous London update and will be further delayed to June 2022.

“To be clear, if the merger is ready sooner, we could do it sooner,” Beiko said. The bomb can be postponed again if the developers aren’t ready, which will be discussed in a call around February, Beiko suggested, but they only aim for a delay.

“This strikes a balance between keeping the momentum, ideally not postponing the bomb twice, and having some wiggle room for a longer than usual throw and / or big hashrate changes on the net,” he said. That said, all participants agreed that the most important thing is to have a safe and well-tested union, so “we will smoothly repel the bomb twice if necessary”.

1. We need all customer teams to be ready for the merger and different teams can feel comfortable with different timelines;

2. Postponing the bomb twice if we are too aggressive can interrupt the progress of the fusion, but having it too far away can make it lose its usefulness of the forcing function; – Tim Beiko | timbeiko.eth (@TimBeiko) October 15, 2021

For Beiko, there is a lot of work to be done when planning “disaster recovery” cases, which is quite difficult to estimate. The difficulty bomb is based on the current network hashrate, so if the hashrate drops rapidly before the merger, as miners want to sell their GPUs, it could accelerate the advent of the bomb and it could show up weeks earlier.

Amphora’s achievements

The team on call also looked into the points made during Amphora. This was a face-to-face workshop held a week earlier with the aim of convincing the execution and customer consensus level teams to “iron out the issues” in the specification and achieve a number of development milestones, as stated in the report. Beiko of October 15th. “Amphora’s milestones first aimed at making customers compliant with specification, then gradually adding more complexity and ultimately increasing the amount of other customers they could interact with.”

The milestones outlined for the event were met and the event itself was a success. Client teams now have a clear list of tasks they need to work on, Beiko wrote, “and enough progress has been made to start reaching a larger segment of the Ethereum community.”

Also, according to his tweet, a more stable version of Amphora’s devnet, Pithos, was launched on October 14. The network is active, so the community should expect public calls “exploring how Ethereum’s development tools and other core infrastructure can best prepare” for the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to PoS. Amphora has helped customer teams and researchers identify some issues they will solve, as well as respond to community feedback. “Within a few weeks, the specifications should be finalized and a new stable test network will be made available shortly thereafter,” said Beiko.

In the end, @protolambda commented that one thing that helped #amphora to be successful was having a clear set of milestones to aim for and that we should keep this approach for the next devnets as we approach The Merge 💪🏻 – Tim Beiko | timbeiko.eth (@TimBeiko) October 15, 2021

At 8:56 UTC, ETH is trading at nearly USD 3,832. It’s down nearly 2% in one day and up 11.6% in one week.

