The EU admits bicycles powered by a generator as pedelec electric bicycles – Electric bicycles – Hybrids and Electrics

Until now, there was a kind of electrified bicyclesespecially in the type of cargo, which worked through a system that no chain or strap required to transmit the rider’s force to the rear wheel. This type of electric bicycles, powered by a generator, were excluded from those considered as EPAC vehicles, which do not require homologation or registration to circulate since they are considered as conventional electric bicycles. The European Commission has decided to include them in the same regulation.

This alternative system is based on a generator which is normally located in the place that the bottom bracket axis usually occupies. By activating the pedals mounted on it, the cyclist moves this electrical machine that is responsible for transforming mechanical energy into electrical energy. Through a cablethe electricity is sent to a second electrical machine, in this case a motor located in the rear wheel, where again the electrical energy is converted into mechanical energy and drives the bicycle. This architecture eliminates the need to use any type of transmission, either by chaingood for belt attach it to the rear wheel.

This system was excluded of Regulation 168/2013 in accordance with article 2, paragraph 2, letter h, so that type approval was required for them in the category L. This circumstance has turned out to be a legal bottleneck for technological development and the successful introduction of new technologies in the market.

Identification label of a pedelec bicycle. Photo: AMBE.

According to Annick Roetynck, belonging to the industry organization LEVA-EU, which promotes the adoption of LEV vehicles (light electric vehicles), “the uncertainty about the legal status of Series Hybrid bicycles, within or outside Regulation 168/2013, is was becoming a major roadblock for their potential clients and/or investors.” This organization discussed the technical aspects of the system, as well as its market potential to the European Commission. After this intervention, it was officially confirmed that electric bicycles equipped with a series hybrid system are electric bicycles excluded from Regulation 168/2013. no longer require L-type approval.

After the meeting of the Member States of the European Union on February 17, the Commission has modified the requirements of article 2, section 2, letter h), of Regulation (EC) No. 168/2013 “on what they must fulfill the pedal cycles as follows:

They must be equipped with an auxiliary electric motor with a 250W maximum continuous power rating .

. The motor will cut off attendance when the cyclist stops pedaling.

when the cyclist stops pedaling. The motor reduce attendance progressively and finally cuts it before it reaches the 25km/h .

progressively and finally cuts it before it reaches the . The vehicle must not be able to be powered only by engine without the cyclist pedaling (except for walking assistance up to 6 km/h).

without the cyclist pedaling (except for walking assistance up to 6 km/h). The motor provides assistance only as long as the cyclist remains pedaling continually.

continually. If the vehicle has a chain or does not have it will not be taken into account to enter into this exemption with respect to technological neutrality.

Electric cargo bikes, the great beneficiaries

An electric bicycle fed through a generator (series hybrid), is particularly interesting in the case of cargo electric bikes and other types of EPAC vehicles with more than two wheels. According to LEVA-EU, over the years several companies have developed these hybrid systems in series. It has been done especially by manufacturers of cargo bikes because of the many they offer since the systems have fewer mechanical parts and maintenance costs are reduced.

The Schaeffler Free Drive was introduced this summer as an alternative to electric cargo bikes.

These systems also offer greater freedom in design and greater potential to customize the digital system to the specific needs of its users, such as the elderly and disabled, or delivery and courier services. Finally, the system also allows an inverse function, i.e. the possibility of including a reverse gear. According to LEVA-EU, four of its members already offer these hybrid systems in series.

More recently, at the Eurobike 2021 fair, it was the German company Schaeffler that presented the Schaeffler Free Drive, a fully electric cable-governed system whose concept was already presented at the Bio-Hybridpresented by the company in 2016 and that achieved international notoriety in 2019 when several functional prototypes were presented at the CES in Las Vegas and that was definitively abandoned this summer due to economic problems.