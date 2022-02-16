The EU at the gas barrel hopes for Azerbaijan

“Never at the gas barrel again.” The Ukrainian crisis has made Europe’s dependence on Russian energy supplies dramatic. 40% of the methane consumed, as well as the nearly two million barrels a day of oil, comes from there. A dangerous, almost fatal addiction at a time when inflation is hitting hard and jeopardizing economic growth. The withdrawal of some Russian troops from the Ukrainian border yesterday caused gas prices to drop by almost 13% in Amsterdam, but the substance does not change: Brussels needs a less one-way energy strategy and, in essence, greater supplies to be guaranteed by others as well Countries to avoid, in the future, being found with lowered defenses.

Of course, the gesture with which Japan has decided, “as a sign of solidarity”, to divert the surplus of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Old Continent, as announced yesterday by the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will not be enough. It takes much more. Already last month, with the creation of a partnership for energy security, Europe and the United States had created an axis to replenish LNG storage with the involvement of Qatar, while contacts are also underway with Nigeria, which already in 2021 exported 12.63 billion cubic meters to Europe, just over half of total exports. But the turning point could come from the strengthening of ties with Azerbaijan, from which 350 billion cubic meters are imported every year. There is space, given that the former Soviet republic has reserves estimated at 2,300 billion cubic meters, a value thirty times higher than those of Italy. “I thanked Azerbaijan for increasing gas supplies and for being a reliable energy supplier for Europe,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Something is moving, even if the damage seems to have already been done. An ECB study has calculated that gas prices could show a stratospheric surge in the first quarter, equal to 600% compared to the same period of the previous year. The rise in prices, combined with the overheating of crude oil prices, could impact the GDP of the Eurozone by 0.2%. That would become 0.7% in the event of a 10% methane rationing shock on companies. “Significant increases in natural gas prices – explains the bank led by Christine Lagarde – can slow down economic activity both through the channel of consumption and through the channel of intermediate goods”. In the case of households, the increases reduce the disposable income and purchasing power of households, with the effect of leading to a squeeze in private consumption.

Then there is the effect on businesses, in the form of energy bills that risk becoming unsustainable or slowing down production processes. It is on this problem that the government is working. A technical meeting was held yesterday at Palazzo Chigi with the aim of finalizing the new decree against expensive bills. Moreover, the efforts made have so far been insufficient to give families and businesses a shot in the arm. The bill is steep. For everyone. “Despite the extraordinary interventions by the government, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 there was an increase of 131% for the typical domestic customer of electricity and 94% for that of natural gas”, revealed the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and Environment (Arera) at a hearing in the Senate, explaining that “the surge in wholesale energy prices in 2021”, January-December 2021 + 500% for gas and + 400% for electricity, was reflected in prices starting from the second half of 2021.

Agostino Re Rebaudengo, president of Elettricità Futura, also takes into account, estimating the electricity bill in 2022 at 95 billion, double that of last year. “If we had already reached the 2030 target (72% of renewables), the 2022 bill would be substantially equal to that of 2019, or 44 billion”.