The EU attempts the blitz to block sales and rents of houses that “consume” too much

Revolution in sight on the market for properties: sales and rentals will be prohibited if the new parameters established by the European Commission are not respected in line with the energy transition and environmental impact. In essence, home and building owners who waste too much energy and are in the lower energy classes will be able to say goodbye to the idea of ​​making a profit from their assets.

What does the shock reform say

Without using too much imagination, the economic repercussions will be very heavy: the shock draft has not yet been published but, from what he has learned The messenger, the risk is of a negative boomerang on the real estate markets of all the countries of the European Union. The operation will begin gradually from 2027 and, by 2050, all buildings must be “zero emissions”.

Stop to rents and sales from 2027

There seems to be a long time but the company is almost impossible: to bring an indefinite quantity of buildings that currently have the lowest energy classes such as G seems to be a chimera rather than a feasible thing. The directive established by the EU would like that from 2027 all buildings are standardized on the energy class E which must become D from 2030 and C from 1 January 2033. Finally, by 2035, further efficiency up to classes A and B , those that “consume” less and respect the environment. Owners who refuse to comply with these standards will no longer be able to rent or sell what they have owned since 2027, something unthinkable to date. But above all, how can certain expenses be met?

The titanic undertaking of redevelopment

Although the Superbonus 110% goes in this direction, it is also true that the bonus will lose value by up to 65% and that, as stated by the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco, according to “ Enea data, compared to 9.6 billion of works, the costs amount to 10.5 billion, and we are 0.5% of the Italian real estate assets “. In practice, adapting every single building to the new legislation has unsustainable costs that would only be partially mitigated by the various state bonuses. The only” loophole “to avoid seeing the proceeds from rents and sales go up in smoke will be to reach the energy class required “ within three years from the signing of the deed of sale or rental contract “.

“Absurd regulatory predictions”