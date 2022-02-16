The EU Court of Justice rejects the appeal of Poland and Hungary: “It is right to make funds conditional on respect for the rule of law”

There Court of Justice of the EU rejected the appeal of Hungary And Poland against the mechanism of conditionality which links the disbursement of European funds to respect for the rule of law. Budapest and Warsaw were asking to undo the regulation, launched in 2020, which allows the EU to suspend payments from the European budget to Member States where the rule of law is threatened. There European Commissionin charge of activating it, had agreed in agreement with the 27 to wait for the decision of the Court before acting, despite the regulation long opposed by the Visegrad block entered into force in January 2021. “I welcome the ruling confirming the legitimacy of the cross compliance regulation ”, commented the President of the CommissionUrsula von der Leyen. “The Commission will defend the Union budget from violations. We will act with determination “. The Hungarian Minister of Justice, Judit Vargahe branded the verdict as “power abuse”From Brussels. Poland for its part – with a tweet from the Deputy Minister of Justice Sebastian Kaleta – shouts to “attack on our sovereignty“.

Hungary and Poland had appealed to the Court asking for the annulment of the regulation adopted by the Parliament and the Council establishing a conditionality regime for the protection of the Union budget in the event of violations of the principles the rule of law in the Member States. The regulation allows the Council, on a proposal from the Commission, to adopt measures protection such as the suspension of payments from the EU budget or the suspension of the approval of one or more programs charged to that budget. The appeals of Hungary and Poland were substantially based on theabsence of a legal basis adequate in Treated and, among other things, on overcoming the limits of the Union’s competences, as well as supporting the violation of the principle of legal certainty.

In the cases in addition to Hungary and Poland who mutually supported each other in the appeal, they intervened Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Spain, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden and the Commission also support the Parliament and the EU Council.

Among other things, the EU Court recalled that Member States’ compliance with common values ​​on which the Union is foundedwhich have been identified and shared and which define the very identity of the Union as a legal order common to these States, including the rule of law and solidarityjustifies the mutual trust between these states. This constitutes a condition for the enjoyment of all the rights deriving from the application of the Treaties to a Member State and the Union must be able, within the limits of its powers, to stick up for such values. Respect for which, the judges add, cannot be reduced to an obligation which a candidate State is bound to join the Union but from which it can escape after accession.

On the other hand, the balance of the Union is one of the main tools that make it possible to put into practice the fundamental principle of solidarity between Member States. Hence a horizontal conditionality mechanism, such as the one established by the regulation, which subordinates the benefit of funding from the Union budget to compliance by a Member State with the principles of the rule of law, may fall within the competence provided for by the Treaties to establish ‘financial rules’ relating to the implementation of the Union budget.