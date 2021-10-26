The EU finances synthetic meat but the “cultured” steak divides

The European Union will invest € 2 million in a project to develop laboratory-grown beef. This is an investment that is part of the Covid recovery plan set up by the European Commission last year. The money will go to two Dutch food companies – Nutreco and Mosa Meat (where the famous American actor Leonardo DiCaprio also invested) – who are trying to reduce the costs of growing in vitro meat.

The program will fund research and development to find the best combination of amino acids, vitamins and minerals to include in culture media to promote the natural growth of muscle cells taken from a cow. The goal is to reduce the environmental costs associated with meat production: research shows that the production of cultured beef is expected to will reduce the climate impact by 92%, 93% air pollution, uses 95% less land and 78% less water than industrial beef production. Not only. Another major study published last month found that global food production is responsible for a third of all gases that warm the planet emitted by human activity, with the use of animals for meat causing twice as much. pollution of plant-based food production.

Favorable …

The news has obviously been successful. Peter Verstrate, co-founder of Mosa Meat, said the European Commission grant was the “validation” of the development of cellular agriculture. The co-founder estimated that their research could lead to cost reductions “in the order of 100 times”. Verstrate stressed that beef is not produced in the laboratory, but in a “brewery-like environment”, adding that the product must “offer consumers the same experience as meat at a competitive price, with the important addition to be sustainable“.

… and against

Likewise, he made more than one synthetic steak foe leap out of their chairs. “We will always oppose the madness of synthetic food, which threatens our supply chains” commented the CEO of the Italian Supply Chain, Luigi Scordamaglia. While for Coldiretti it is “unacceptable that the European Union finances with public resources the private business of test-tube” meat “behind which there are significant economic interests and international speculations aimed at disrupting the world agri-food system”.

What is synthetic meat

How is a lab-grown steak born? Professor explains this in an interview with the magazine Emera Shoji Takeuchi, of the Department of Intelligent Mechanical Informatics of the Graduate School of Information Science and Technology of the University of Tokyo. “Muscle cells fuse when placed close to each other and transform into cells with multiple nuclei – says the scientist – Normally, when muscle tissue is grown freely, it is randomly oriented, but it is a gel. of elongated modeled collagen. By cultivating it it was possible to align it in a certain direction as if it were a real muscle. Whether or not it has this sarcomere structure will be an important index for assessing the quality of the meat grown in the future ”. It was also confirmed during the study that adding vitamin C to the nutrient source of muscle tissue promotes maturation. The goal for 2025 is to make a steak two centimeters thick.

A response to climate change?

For Hanna Tuomisto, researcher at the University of Helsinki and expert who for the Joint research center (Jrc) – the Joint Research Center, one of the directorates-general of the European Commission – has mainly dealt with cultured meat (literally: cultured meat), the challenge that the future has already presented us is great and with a view to contrasting climate change and saving resources, as well as the need to feed a growing population, synthetic meat can be an answer. But it is not a shared opinion. For example, there are those who argue (not surprisingly in the world of animal husbandry) that it would be more “sensible” to opt for sustainable intensive farming (We talked about it in depth in this article). No reta than waiting for the results of the research: for the moment the money is there.