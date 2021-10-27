The EU finances test-tube meat with public funds. Coldiretti: “unacceptable”

The European Union has granted 2 million euros to two Dutch companies engaged in the production of meat in the laboratory from in vitro cells, Nutreco and Mosa Meat, which in 2013 invented the first beef burger reproduced in the laboratory, starting the meat market cultivated. An important signal, however you think about it, and which naturally raises controversy. “It is unacceptable that the EU finances with public resources the private business of test-tube” meat “behind which there are significant economic interests and international speculations aimed at disrupting the world agri-food system”, says Coldiretti, who, underlines, as in Mosa Meat recently invested the American actor Leonardo DiCaprio, “who certainly does not need the money of European citizens”.

However, this is not the only episode of a public figure, recalls Coldiretti, who tries to do business with fake meat as evidenced by the case of the tycoon Bill Gates. Financial support was also granted as part of the React Eu program that the European Commission had launched to respond to the crisis generated by the Covid emergency that has brought the farming system to its knees in Italy and in Europe. There is the risk of supporting a skilful marketing operation which, Coldiretti underlines, aims to modify natural food styles based on quality and tradition without having carried out a real independent verification on the ethical and environmental impact of these productions on which a growing number of multinationals are aiming. to do business. The choice to support companies that aim to compete unfairly on the market by pretending to be meat products obtained from cell multiplication in the laboratory combined with growth factors and substances compatible with biological tissues, notes Coldiretti, is also added to the ongoing demonization campaign for real meat. A double pincer that threatens to close the stables with the loss of jobs and traditional productions whose distinctiveness is a strategic component of Made in Italy in the world.

“The demand for quality and guarantee of origin has led to a real boom in the breeding of historical Italian meat breeds which, after risking extinction, have returned to repopulate the countryside from the Apennines to the Alps – affirms president Coldiretti, Ettore Prandini – farming has a fundamental role in preserving landscapes, territories, traditions and culture since when a barn closes, an entire system made up of animals, meadows for forage, typical cheeses and above all people committed to fighting the depopulation and degradation often for entire generations “.

