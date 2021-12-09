World

The EU has decided: nuclear and gas will be part of the green taxonomy

Photo of James Reno James Reno
“The inclusion of gas and nuclear power in the taxonomy is a question that has been raised by various ministers. For the energy mix of the future we need more renewables but also stable sources and the Commission will adopt a taxonomy that also covers nuclear and gas “. This was stated by the vice president of the EU Commission Valdis Dombrovskis in the press conference after the Ecofin. “We are preparing the new delegated act, we do not have a concrete date for the Commission proposal but it will be done in the near future without delay”, adds Dombrovskis.

The Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani also spoke on the topic of nuclear power, in a hearing with the commissions gathered
Environment of the Chamber and Senate: “The energy mixes are decided by the States I never said we put nuclear power plants against the referendum for two reasons: today it cannot be done, there are neither modular nor fusion reactors and I would not do it. a first and second generation, second is the referendum ”.

“Perhaps in the face of new technologies it might be worth asking a few questions? – he added – A cultured country which is an economic, technological and social world power must study everything. Only if we study innovation do we find something “.

