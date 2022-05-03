The EU insists again on “Internet tolls” and proposes that the big technology companies pay to use the network

“The net neutrality thing has been invented by those who do not have neutrality.” This is how César Alierta spent them in 2014 when he demanded that the European Union regulate the big technology companies and forced to pay a special commission for the use of their networks.

The debate seemed to have been left in no man’s land all these years, but the European Union has now taken it back. Magrethe Vestager indicated this Monday that giants like Google, Meta or Netflix should perhaps bear part of the costs of European telecommunications networks.

The suggestion: a contribution of 20,000 million euros

“I think there is a problem that we should consider very carefully, and that is the problem of a fair contribution to telecommunications networks”, commented Vestager in a press conference.

The head of the EU in this digital field explained that there are companies that generate a lot of traffic that boosts and benefits their businesses, but these companies do not contribute anything in that sense. “They are not contributing to enable the investments for the deployment of that connectivity.”

Vestager added that the EU is assessing how they could contribute in this regard. According to a study by the consulting firm ETNO, companies such as Meta, Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Microsoft accounted for 56% of global data traffic in 2021.

In said study, suggested an annual contribution of 20,000 million euros to contribute to the costs of deploying and maintaining the networks.

That would allow these infrastructures to be promoted, but Vestager also complained that the arguments put forward by the operators — “such as that they need to scale to be able to invest more in networks” — are not particularly convincing.

An open war for years

Telecommunications operators have been claiming something like this for years —and a few other things— from the big technology companies. In 2015 Telefónica received multitude of complaints of its customers due to the poor performance of Netflix.





The latter acknowledged having problems with Movistar —it placed it last in its particular ranking of operators—, but peace was not signed until May 2018, when both companies they threw hair into the sea with a symbolic call from Reed Hastings to José María Álvarez-Pallete.

The president of Telefónica, however, has continued to show his intention to continue fighting because the big technology companies help those networks that they take advantage of so much and at MWC 2022 he claimed that “we are not asking for privileges, but justice”.

In fact, it was not the only one: that event served for Telefónica, Vodafone and Orange to join forces. They issued a joint statement in which they urged the European Union to change the regulations to force the big digital platforms to invest also in telecommunications networks.

That request was actually part of a common initiative of European operators. In November 2021, the European Telecommunications Network Operators’ Association (ETNO) published a joint statement calling for those same changes in the regulation. The EU now seems to be taking this request more into account, but it remains to be seen whether or not decisions are taken on the matter.

Image | Renew Europe