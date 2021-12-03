The EU launches the alternative plan to the Silk Road – World

The EU Commission launches the Global Gateway plan of 300 billion distributed between now and 2027.

“With the Global Gateway we take a step further to support investments and infrastructures in the rest of the world. Countries need trusted partners to achieve sustainable projects marked by high transparency and good governance.

We want to show that a democratic approach based on values ​​can tackle global challenges “, are the words with which the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen launched the plan, considered an alternative to that of the Silk Road sponsored by China.

“Between 2013 and 2018, the” European “Member States were the first provider of development aid in the world. Our development aid is on the same level as China does with the Silk Road. But the modalities are different : China lends, we lend. And in addition to this we also promote private investment “, explained Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen at the International Partnership.