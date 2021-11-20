“The EU must not give in to Lukashenko’s blackmail. Now a UN mission”

«Lukashenko will stop at nothing. In 27 years in command of Belarus he has lost touch with reality. He is a person for whom power has become a disease, who is ready to kill and destroy anyone he can and to lose every human aspect in order not to lose power. A pitiful creature. Which uses migrants as a weapon. He holds thousands of innocent people hostage at the border and 9 million Belarusians at home ». Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is not just any observer of the crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus. She is the leader of the Belarusian opposition who challenged Aleksandr Lukashenko to the polls in the elections of August 2020, which according to the EU “were neither free nor legal” but in which the dictator proclaimed himself the winner for the sixth term. Sviatlana took over from her husband, blogger and pro-democracy activist Sergei Tsikhanousky, after his arrest on May 29, 2020, when he announced his intention to run against his Belarusian father-boss. Forced to flee to Lithuania, where she lives in exile, she will speak at the plenary of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

People die on the border with Poland, there is even a one-year-old child. Angela Merkel telephones Lukashenko, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Borrell has initiated telephone contacts with Minsk. Is it a win for Lukaskenko?

“I don’t think it’s normal to negotiate with a dictator. I have told the European leaders and I will insist on this issue. But I have been assured that EU policy does not change. That the sanctions remain. As outgoing Chancellor, Merkel is demanding that a United Nations humanitarian mission be admitted, for which we too are fighting. He works to stop the onslaught of the angry mob at the border, to block the delivery of other migrants to Belarus, hoping that new deaths in the forest can be stopped. But there is no illusion on the true face of the regime ».

How can this crisis be stopped?

“In no case should we give in to pressure and blackmail. The border crisis was created specifically to blackmail Europe. Only a common and consolidated position will help against an escalation of violence. It is not necessary to treat the symptoms, but the cause of the disease, which is the dictatorial regime. With joint pressure the people inside Belarus and the world community outside – we will be able to deprive the regime of the resources with which it pays the mercenaries in its service. When there are no more resources for their maintenance, Lukashenko will be forced to leave ».

Putin spoke with Lukashenko yesterday. What game is he playing?

Obviously, the Kremlin is using the crisis to its advantage. For civilized politicians, the priority interests are life and human rights, good neighborhood and democracy. Putin, on the other hand, has other interests. Only his support allowed the dictator to maintain power in the country and to maintain it through violence and illegality ».

And Poland?

“It is protecting its borders from an illegal invasion. The Polish authorities tried to transfer humanitarian aid to migrants at the border, but the Belarusian security forces did not let them through. Poland is firmly aware of the law and at the same time tries to help people. But to make sure that other migrants no longer fall into this trap, the trap must be destroyed. Only firmness in enforcing the law can prevent blackmailers from taking further steps. As in human relationships: if you follow the example of the abuser, the situation only gets worse ».

What is the situation in Belarus? For the people and for the opposition?

“80% of people want change and practice non-violent forms of resistance. Sabotage, strikes in the workplace, joint actions organized via chat. Lukashenko is only supported by 13-15%: those who depend directly on him and receive money to guarantee his power. Yes, they have weapons. But they don’t produce anything and they don’t earn money, they just spend it. The economic situation is getting worse and worse. The money they live with will soon not be enough. And, like all mercenaries, without money, they won’t work. This will be the moment when the regime will collapse ».

What news do you have of your husband?

“He has been in prison since May 2020. On November 29 it will be a year and a half that the children will not see their father. I’ve only heard his voice on the phone once. A so-called “trial” is now underway. But this is not a court like any other. The trial takes place in a closed-door prison. Neither members of the public, nor human rights activists, nor the media, nor relatives were allowed to participate. Sergei was deprived of his lawyer license. It is not a trial, it is a retaliation ».