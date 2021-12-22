World

The EU opens an infringement procedure against Poland: “The Constitutional Court violates the primacy of Community law”

There EU Commission has decided to open infringement proceedings against the Poland for the decisions taken by Constitutional Court which violate, among other things, the principle of the primacy of EU law over that of individual countries. This was announced by the EU commissioner for the economy Paolo Gentiloni referring to the measures adopted today by the EU executive.

“The college of EU commissioners has decided to launch an infringement procedure against Poland, due to serious concerns about the recent jurisprudence of the Polish Constitutional Court. The Commission considers that the Court violated Article 19.1 of the EU Treaty in two recent decisionsthe. This deprives people who appear before the Polish courts of guarantees “, thus Gentiloni following the meeting of the College:” We also believe that the Court no longer meets the requirements of an independent and impartial tribunal sanctioned by law, as required by the treaty . Poland will have two months to respond to this notification letter, ”he added. L’EUGentiloni continued, “is a community of values founded on the law and rights of Europeans they must be protected no matter where they live. Poland now has two months to reply to the letter “sent to him by Brussels with a request to comply with EU law.

