World

The EU opens an infringement procedure against Poland: “The Constitutional Court violates the primacy of Community law”

Photo of James Reno James Reno49 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

There EU Commission has decided to open infringement proceedings against the Poland for the decisions taken by Constitutional Court which violate, among other things, the principle of the primacy of EU law over that of individual countries. This was announced by the EU commissioner for the economy Paolo Gentiloni referring to the measures adopted today by the EU executive.

“The college of EU commissioners has decided to launch an infringement procedure against Poland, due to serious concerns about the recent jurisprudence of the Polish Constitutional Court. The Commission considers that the Court violated Article 19.1 of the EU Treaty in two recent decisionsthe. This deprives people who appear before the Polish courts of guarantees “, thus Gentiloni following the meeting of the College:” We also believe that the Court no longer meets the requirements of an independent and impartial tribunal sanctioned by law, as required by the treaty . Poland will have two months to respond to this notification letter, ”he added. L’EUGentiloni continued, “is a community of values founded on the law and rights of Europeans they must be protected no matter where they live. Poland now has two months to reply to the letter “sent to him by Brussels with a request to comply with EU law.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!

Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Draghi’s joke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: “Stability Pact? I’m not very competent, I leave the floor to the chancellor … “

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno49 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

In India a military helicopter crashes, on board was also the head of the armed forces

2 weeks ago

over 40 shocks in 24 hours «3B Meteo

2 weeks ago

Fear of an electric blackout in Spain: she rushed to buy cylinders, torches and stoves. Government: “We have energy autonomy”

November 11, 2021

India, Delhi immersed in smog: health alarm

November 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button