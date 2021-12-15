The EU opens border controls within Schengen for up to two years – Europe

BRUSSELS – In exceptional but “foreseeable” cases, each Member State can reintroduce border controls within the Schengen area “for a maximum period of two years”. This is what the proposal to amend the Schengen Code approved by the EU Commission, which focuses among other things on the dossier of secondary movements of migrants.

The member country must “justify the proportionality and necessity of its action taking into account the impact on freedom of movement “, the proposal reads. Article 25 of the Schengen Code currently limits the reintroduction of controls for” foreseeable “events to a maximum of 6 months.

The proposal, impacting on Article 28 of the Schengen Code, regulates the possibility of reintroducing border controls in the Schengen area also for so-called “unforeseen events”. In this case the member country can act “unilaterally” for a limited period of three months. As regards foreseeable events, the Member State must, after six months, notify any extension of the reintroduction of controls to the Commission accompanied by a risk assessment. After a period of 18 months, the EU executive is also called upon to express an opinion on the necessity and proportionality of the reintroduction of controls.

In the proposal, the Commission “promotes” alternative measures to the reintroduction of controls, such as the strengthening the patrol of the police in border areas. With the aim of tackling the illegal entry of people, the Commission invites Member States to review – or sign new ones – the bilateral agreements stipulated between countries, guaranteeing that they will be “complementary” to the Migration and Asylum Pact on which Brussels is working. The proposal also examines the so-called “hybrid attacks” ensuring a series of exceptions to the countries that represent the external border of the Union. These include the increase in border surveillance and the reduction of border access.

“Secondary movements” of migrants within the European Union “are a huge challenge. We have Member States like Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands and others that are overwhelmed, with very high numbers of asylum seekers from secondary displacements. We need to intervene in a more incisive way. ”He said so the European Commissioner for the Interior, Ylva Johansson, presenting the proposal. “It will be easier to solve this challenge in the framework of the Pact for Migration and Asylum”, he highlighted.

In its proposals today, Brussels introduces an amendment to art. 25 of the Code, specifying that a country may impose internal border controls due to large-scale unauthorized movements of third-country nationals that jeopardize the functioning of the Schengen area. “The measure, however, must be of last resort”, specified the commissioner.

“The text of the Commission” on the Schengen Code “is quite different from the advances read in the press. The activation of the closure of the borders is due only to emergency cases, relating to well-identified phenomena. It is a directive that we will negotiate but there is not that alarm about a preponderance of secondary movements over primary ones“He said it the undersecretary for EU affairs Enzo Amendola in the margins of the General Affairs Council. “Cooperation between the police forces is already taking place”, underlines Amendola, explaining that the directive must be analyzed in the context of an Asylum Migration Pact that must go forward.