The EU plan to reduce dependence on chips produced in Asia – Europe is ready

(by Valentina Brini)

BRUSSELS – Europe is betting on homemade microchips and launches its nearly 50 billion euro plan to reduce dependence on Asian giants. After months of waiting, on Tuesday Brussels will unveil in detail the contents of the European Chips Act, the bill to push European semiconductor production from 10% on a global scale today to 20% by the end of the decade.

A plan that, at least in intentions, wants to mark a turning point on the path of European strategic sovereignty, removing the risk of those bottlenecks in the supply chain that have made the entire industry suffer so much in recent months, especially the automotive industry. With global demand for chips set to double over the next eight years and growing geopolitical uncertainties, Europe cannot back down from the game with global powers. And, to do so, he knows he needs money, facilities and new business rules. All elements included in the maxi-plan that the European Commissioner for Industry, Thierry Breton, will illustrate on Tuesday.

It starts with funding: 12 billion euros of public funds (six from the common budget and six from national governments) for research and development. To which are added over 30 billion euros already foreseen in the NRPs and national budgets, and then another 5 billion euros fund dedicated to start-ups. But to aspire to technological leadership will also need to adapt trade policy. It is not a question of “protectionism” but of being “realistic”, Breton had specified in recent days. In fact, the model could be the one used to secure vaccine supplies a year ago.

“Europe’s goal will be to establish a cooperative approach” with key rivals in the industry, such as Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and the United States. However, according to the draft of the regulation, “the EU should be prepared for a failure” of cooperation, “for a sudden change in the political situation or for unforeseen crises”. All eventualities which, according to Brussels, cannot bring the entire European industry to its knees. For this reason, the executive proposes to introduce an export authorization mechanism, to be activated in the event of a crisis, to block the export of microchips and components in certain circumstances.

Before talking about commercial countermeasures, however, the priority is to intensify production to have an alternative to Asian supplies. The idea is to proceed with the creation of new ‘Mega fabs’ in Europe to be financed with large public subsidies. Like the so-called IPCEI, the projects of common European interest that unite several Member States to create industrial champions capable of competing with the large Asian and American multinationals. In the Chips Act there will be some news and instructions for use on the rules for state aid. Loosening them, however, will not be easy. In recent months, Brussels has already agreed to some exceptions for strategic sectors, including chips. But the guardian of EU competition, the Danish Margrethe Vestager, was clear: we must avoid a race for subsidies within the EU that would penalize smaller countries.