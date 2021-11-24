the EU prepares for travel

The pandemic does not stop and proceeds swiftly in Europe especially in some countries that have already thought and implemented new (old) restrictions. Thus the European Union is also thinking about a new turn of the screw on trips. The picture compared to the summer has changed, but the virus has returned to rage in the Old Continent and the inequalities in vaccinations between member countries increase the risk of chaos: this is how the EU tries to bring order to the Babel of the Green Pass.

The new rules for travel in Europe

In the next few hours, the Commission will analyze the new report of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) on epidemiological risk, to which Ema’s opinion on the third dose. Soon after – presumably Thursday – the European executive will present new recommendations aimed at amending the rules on the certificate Covid effective from July 1st.

The request for greater coordination has jumped forcefully on the table of the General Affairs Council, called to prepare the summit of EU leaders in mid-December. “It is necessary to coordinate in terms of mobility, the distribution of vaccines” and it is necessary “to raise the level of protection in some countries that have rather worrying data”, is the Italian position illustrated at the meeting by the Undersecretary for European Affairs Enzo Amendola.

Position widely shared in Brussels, starting with the Commission and the European Council itself. “We must give vaccines one last push to overcome the hesitations,” Charles Michel underlined to the European Parliament. “We need the third dose and to do this we already have enough doses of the vaccine,” remarked Ursula von der Leyen, speaking immediately after the number one of the Commission.

The new guidelines

And the reference to the third dose, in the new (non-binding) guidelines will be there. Also because during the General Affairs Council several member countries asked for it. “It is right that whoever had the booster wrote it in the certificate,” explained a European source. In the meantime, the EU has accelerated its awareness campaign by issuing a graphic with the vaccinations in member countries: “The data show that the higher the immunization rate, the lower the death rate”, underlined the Commission on social channels.

There will be two recommendations, one for internal traffic and one for non-EU entrances. The crackdown, beyond the reference to the third dose, will probably also involve the validity of the current one Green pass in two doses. The current regulation does not provide for any deadline, Brussels must take action. With the hypothesis that the validity of the certificate – even if the Commission has not expressed itself on this point – stops at nine months.

Coordination, however, has also become necessary for countries running towards the toughest restrictions, such as those that have already enacted the 2G rule. The EU cannot enter into matters of national competence, such as access with Green pass to restaurants or workplaces. With the consequence that a citizen who is not vaccinated but with a tampon, if the government gives the ok to the Super Green Pass, can enter Italy but cannot even have a coffee. The push for new strains also comes from the USA: Washington, from today, advises against trips to Germany and Denmark.

