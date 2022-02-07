The EU prepares the squeeze on plug-in hybrids. Making emissions tests more realistic, after the many criticisms rained down by various environmental think-tanks.

The news, announced in recent days from the Reuters and confirmed by various sources, it is causing considerable turmoil on the upper floors of the main car manufacturers. The accusation is that the current homologation texts in the laboratory are relevant Co2 emissions up to 4 times lower to the real ones. To exacerbate them with a new methodology would be tantamount to forcing several manufacturers to make a new change of course. Many of them sold in Europe in 2021 more plug-in hybrids than electric as well, while remaining within the limits on emissions. But with new legislation they would be forced to focus almost on EVs, to avoid the very high fines of Brussels. The change of course should happen from 2025, but it is clear that the builders have to get organized with their plans right now.

How much petrol is done on the road will be taken into account

But how will the approval be changed? The most recurring criticism was linked to the real use of plug-in hybrids, with very few km in electric and the rest in petrol. A problem found above all in the company cars, with the laziness shown by users in recharging the batteries. But this reality is not taken into account in the official tests. The new legislation, on the other hand, is also based on the road mileage data recorded by consumption counters. Meters that, according to EU legislation, must be integrated into new cars (and visible on the displays) already starting from 2021. From there you can see how many km are covered with the two different engines. “We are starting to collect data from vehicles… it is an ongoing process“, He confirmed to Reuters Petr Dolejsi, Sustainable Transport Director of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).