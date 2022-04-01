The EU prohibits anonymity in crypto asset transfers

Related news

The Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) and the Committee on Civil Liberties (LIBE) of the European Union voted yesterday legislative reform project to strengthen the rules against money laundering and financing of terrorism for the purposes of obtaining information on transfers of funds of crypto assets. Among the highlights, the prohibition of anonymity in the transfers of these digital assets, where cryptocurrencies are included.

As ruled, all transfers of crypto assets “must include information about their origin and their beneficiary, said information being available to the competent authorities.”

The measures adopted went ahead with 93 votes in favor, 14 against and 14 abstentions. In a war context in Ukraine as a result of the russian invasion in which, at the beginning of March, the EU announced measures to prevent the country led by Vladimir Putin from using cryptocurrencies as an escape from Western sanctions to war.

It should be remembered that this is the negotiating position of the Community Parliamentwhich must still reach an agreement with governments Europeans to definitively approve the standard.

The new regulation would also be applicable to wallets not housed. Providers, before sending or receiving transactions by a user, would have to verify that the source of the asset is not subject to restrictive measures and that there are no prevention and money laundering risks.

No exemptions

This regulation would not apply to transfers of crypto assets in a peer-to-peer network (P2P), that is, in those cases in which a provider of crypto assets does not intervene or between providers on their own behalf.

Another important aspect of the European text is that there would be no exemptions for low-value transactions, which were initially planned at 1,000 euros.

Some lawyers specializing in ‘crypto’ issues are already wondering how crypto asset providers are going to verify who is the person behind transactions carried out in wallets self-custodial wallets, which could lead to a decline in their business if they ultimately had to block these transactions or even lead to a de facto ban on self-custodial wallets.

