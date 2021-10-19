the EU proposal for security

The goal is to halve the number of road deaths by 2030. And it is from this point of view that the European Parliament moved regarding the motorcycle safety , through the introduction, on two-wheeled vehicles, of the so-called ISA, Intelligent Speed ​​Assistance , a real speed limiter .

Intelligent Speed ​​Assistant

The ISA activates when the rider reaches the specified speed limit for that road, automatically reducing the power output to maintain speed: the latter is identified by a camera and / or GPS data. If the ISA is activated, it is still possible to accelerate beyond the speed limit, but alarms will sound (audio or vibration) until the vehicle is reduced to the speed limit.

The EU Parliament also aims to take other measures, includingABS installation, of the eCall system (which immediately calls for help in the event of a serious accident) to be fitted as standard, investments for safe infrastructures on the roads (in particular on those with a high accident rate), periodic technical checks on the vehicle, stricter alcohol limits, speed limit 30 km / h for cities and residential areas.

Skeptical associations

The general secretary of FEMA (Federation of European motorcycle associations), Dolf Willingers, expressed himself on the subject: “We do not support any technical features that take the rider out of control of the bike and therefore, while understanding the need to reduce speed in certain situations, we consider any type of Intelligent Speed ​​Assistance that interferes with engine control as a danger to motorcyclists“. Will the measures come into force sooner or later?

