The EU renews sanctions on Russia until July – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, JAN 13 – The EU Council today decided to extend by six months, until July 31, 2022, the restrictive measures that currently affect some economic sectors of the Russian Federation. The Council decision follows the latest assessment of the state of implementation of the Minsk agreements – initially scheduled for 31 December 2015 – at the European Council on 16 December 2021.



The sanctions in place, first introduced on 31 July 2014 in response to Russia’s destabilizing actions in Ukraine, limit access to EU primary and secondary capital markets for some Russian banks and companies and prohibit forms of financial assistance and brokerage towards Russian financial institutions.



The sanctions also prohibit the direct or indirect import, export or transfer of all defense-related materiel and establish a ban on dual-use items for military use or military end users in Russia. The sanctions further restrict Russian access to certain sensitive technologies that can be used in the Russian energy sector, for example in the production and exploration of oil fields. (HANDLE).

