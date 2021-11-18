World

The EU slows down on the import of products linked to deforestation – Europe

BRUSSELS – The European Commission has presented measures to limit imports of raw materials linked to deforestation. The list includes wood, soy, beef, coffee, cocoa and palm oil and some derivatives such as furniture, chocolate and leather. The system is based on an enhanced traceability system, with the obligation for operators to collect and communicate the geographical coordinates of the land where the imported goods were produced. The controls will be entrusted to the Member States which will be able to suspend the placing on the EU market of raw materials and products deemed to be the cause of deforestation.

“Those who consume forests will not have access to the single EU market”. The European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, writes on Twitter, commenting on the new measures presented by Brussels to limit imports of raw materials linked to deforestation. “The sale of meat, soy, palm oil, wood, cocoa and coffee produced in areas of new deforestation will not be allowed”, highlights Gentiloni.

