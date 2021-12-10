The EU sneaks into homes: sales and rentals prohibited for those who waste the most energy

Europe sneaks into the homes of Italians. As Il Messaggero anticipates, the European Commission is working on a green tightening on homes: from 2027 those that waste too much energy will no longer be able to be sold or rented by owners. A real attack on private property cloaked in the usual environmentalist liturgy, the one contained in an EU directive that should be published on 14 December. The targets set by Brussels are energy class “E” starting from 2027, energy class “D” starting from 2030 and energy class “C” starting from January 1, 2033. The noble goal is to have buildings with impact zero by 2050, the result – given the objectives impossible to achieve in such a short time, with the vast majority of Italian houses still in the “G” category – is that the umpteenth blow by Brussels hangs on the real estate assets which risks paralyzing the sector, right now that thanks to the superbonus, the sector is once again central to the Italian economy.

On the other hand, according to the numbers recently cited by the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco and taken up by the Roman daily, only 0.5% of the Italian real estate assets will enjoy the benefits of the super bonus, which will drop from 110% to 65%. And then there is the reform of the Land Registry, linked in article 6 of the tax delegation and which Confedilizia and Fratelli d’Italia would like to “unhook” to avoid the pincer effect that the combined provisions of these two reforms would have on the price of real estate. «Confedilizia is fighting in Europe on this front. Those who do not ask for the removal of the reform of the Land Registry from the fiscal delegation will be counted among the supporters of a further increase in property taxes, including first homes ”, say sources of the association that brings together homeowners. “The ecological transition, which requires a gradual and common sense transition, must not threaten the rights of owners. It is a process to be pursued with the maintenance and extension of building bonuses – to all incomes – not with shocking measures that would destroy the real estate market ”, complains Maria Spena, deputy of Forza Italia.

There is also the downside. According to a recent study by the University of Leeds, the first cause of pollution in the world in cities in the future – between 2017 and 2050 – could be construction sites, which would account for 21%, without considering that the superbonus is tempting to companies and to the funds that have hundreds of office buildings in the city that the pandemic has effectively emptied. According to experts, from an analysis of the data in the C40s – the main European cities including Milan – the emissions related to the construction of buildings and infrastructures could increase by 37% compared to the 2017 data. low impact, the savings in terms of less pollution would be only 18%. Other than green houses. But there is more. According to the calculations of the experts, homeowners have already been heavily penalized by the reform of the family allowance, given that the presentation of the ISEE is required for the disbursement. According to experts, at least 2.5 million families will be penalized by the single allowance that each family could go to receive from March 2022. In fact, it is estimated that with an Isee exceeding 40 thousand euros (those who have even a small house easily exceed the threshold) they will touch just 50 euros per month per child. A mechanism endorsed by Sole24Ore, and the reason is quickly said: the rent lowers the ISEE. The loan, if it is a mortgage, is calculated only as a deduction.