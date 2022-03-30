“The EU takes a unambiguous position on the fourth dose”

“I ask that the Commission be given a mandate, in agreement with the current presidency – he said later

Hope

– to make a proposal in this sense based exclusively on a tight deadline

on scientific evidence

“.” We are in a new phase thanks to vaccines. We have put behind us – concluded the minister – the restrictive measures of previous years thanks to this

very high level of vaccination “

.

Usa authorize Pfizer or Moderna fourth dose for over 50s

– The American Food and Drug Administration has authorized a fourth dose of Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna vaccines against Covid for those aged 50 and over as well as for some categories of immunocompromised. The American media reported it.

The decision of the US agency stems from the concern that the BA.2 variant is still gaining ground and becoming dominant in a few weeks as happened in China and Europe. The FDA made the decision without consulting the independent committee of vaccine experts, which was due to meet on April 6 – a rare decision, but one that has been used repeatedly during the pandemic to respond to the emergency.

